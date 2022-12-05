Researchers discover never-before-seen mechanism bacteria use to resist antibiotic treatment

The study team looked into Group A Streptococcus, a potentially fatal bacteria frequently found on the skin and in the throat.

"When looking at an antibiotic commonly prescribed to treat Group A Strep skin infections, we found a mechanism of resistance where, for the first time ever, the bacteria demonstrated the ability to take folates directly from its human host when blocked from producing their own. This makes the antibiotic ineffective, and the infection would likely worsen when the patient should be getting better," said Dr. Bartnett.

"This new form of resistance is undetectable under conditions routinely used in pathology laboratories, making it very hard for clinicians to prescribe antibiotics that will effectively treat the infection, potentially leading to very poor outcomes and even premature death," he also added.

"AMR is a silent pandemic"

"AMR is a silent pandemic of much greater risk to society than COVID-19 – in addition to ten million deaths per year by 2050, the World Health Organization estimates AMR will cost the global economy $100 trillion if we can't find a way to combat antibiotic failure," Dr. Barnett also explained.

"In order to preserve the long-term efficacy of antibiotics, we need to further identify and understand new mechanisms of antibiotic resistance, which will aid in the discovery of new antibiotics and allow us to monitor AMR as it arises."