An interesting study by researchers at Yale University and Amsterdam University medical centers (UMC) reveals that obesity adversely affects how a person’s brain reacts to food and nutrients.

According to the researchers, an obese person experiences long-lasting brain changes that limit his ability to feel positive emotions and satisfaction associated with food. These changes in the brain’s activity persist even when the person loses weight.

"The fact that these responses in the brain are not restored after weight loss may explain why most people regain weight after initially successful weight loss,” said Mireille Serlie, one of the study authors and a professor of endocrinology at Amsterdam UMC.