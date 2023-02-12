Ohio residents sue for medical monitoring after toxic train derailment

It then set off a massive fire that forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes in the immediate vicinity.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported that about 50 cars actually left the tracks, 20 of which carried hazardous materials.

Medical screenings and related care

The lawsuit was filed Thursday by two Pennsylvania residents and called for Norfolk Southern to pay for medical screenings and related care for anyone living within a 30-mile (48-kilometer) radius of the incident. The lawsuit is also seeking undetermined damages.

Investigators later said the accident was caused by a broken axle.

To make matters worse, three days after the accident, authorities decided to release and burn vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars. This process saw hydrogen chloride and the toxic gas phosgene sent into the air.

Authorities further warned that the fumes could be deadly if inhaled, while also posing the risk of skin burns and serious lung damage.

The reasons for venting this gas were not revealed but the railroad claimed that its workers had prepared drainage pits and embankments, apparently to contain residue from the release.