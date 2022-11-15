One of the world’s oldest diseases may hold the secret to renewing aging livers

This discovery could also lead to regrowing damaged livers, which would reduce the need for liver transplants. Currently, a transplant is the only cure available for people with end-stage scarred livers. A prior study in 2013 was tested in the livers of mice, promoting the regrowth of their livers by creating stem cells and progenitor cells – the step following a stem cell that can form a cell for any type of organ. The regrowth required an invasive treatment that resulted in scarring and tumor growth, also called tumorigenesis.

In order to counteract the harmful side effects, researchers expanded on their previous breakthrough for liver regrowth by looking into their study involving Mycobacterium leprae (ML), the bacteria that causes leprosy.

Mycobacterium leprae, the bacteria that causes leprosy. Dr_Microbe/iStock

The researchers studied the effects in armadillos, natural hosts to the bacteria

The research team, who worked with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., infected 57 nine-banded armadillos with the bacteria ML. The team chose the animals specifically because they are natural hosts of the leprosy bacteria. Then, they compared the infected armadillos’ livers with those that were uninfected and others that were resistant to infection.

They noticed that the infected animals developed enlarged, healthy livers with the same vital components, such as blood vessels, bile ducts and functional units called lobules, as the uninfected and resistant animals. The team thinks the bacteria ‘hijacked’ the regenerative ability of the liver to increase the organ’s size, providing it with more cells to grow bigger, giving the organ the ability to increase and renew itself.