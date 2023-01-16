Open-water swimming could potentially be fatal, cardiologists warn

It's characterized by shortness of breath (dyspnea), low blood oxygen (hypoxemia), coughing up frothy sputum (hemoptysis), extreme fatigue, symptoms of respiratory distress, and a sensation of 'wet' lungs.

The First Published Case

IPE case studies have been reported since the 1980s. However, the first published evidence of IPE involving myocardial edema – swelling of the heart muscle – was published in 2022. According to the case study, a "fit and well female in her fifties" with no previous notable medical history started to hyperventilate while swimming.

"When I got out, I undid my wetsuit and immediately felt the sensation of my lungs filling with fluid," the patient reported, following which she began coughing a metallic-tasting pink frothy sputum.

Fortunately, the responders recognized the symptoms of IPE, which was later confirmed by a chest X-ray, revealing fluid in her lungs. Signs of heart and tissue damage were observed through blood tests and an MRI.

An Elusive Pathophysiology

As the body exerts itself during immersion, blood is redirected from the peripheral vascular system to the core, increasing thoracic volume and thereby increasing pressure in the pulmonary vasculature.