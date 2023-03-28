Opioid overdoses may one day be cured by marijuana compounds

How can CBD reverse opioid overdoses?

Opioids are drugs prescribed to relieve pain but are frequently sold illegally. The medications can be fatal if used in excess since they might impair breathing.

Fentanyl and its synthetic relatives bind to opioid receptors in the brain more strongly than other drugs in this class, such as heroin or morphine.

"Fentanyl-class compounds account for more than 80 percent of opioid overdose deaths, and these compounds aren't going anywhere — it's just too much of an economic temptation for dealers," said Alex Straiker, Ph.D., the project's co-principal investigator in a press release.

"Given that naloxone is the only drug available to reverse overdoses, I think it makes sense to look at alternatives."

By competing with drug molecules for the same receptor binding sites, naloxone reverses an overdose. However, fentanyl binds more quickly than naloxone does. Thus multiple doses of the antidote may be necessary to reverse these types of overdoses, according to mounting research.

"Our work opens the door to making new blockers that work through a different mechanism," explained Jessica Gudorf - a graduate student in VanNieuwenhze's group who presented the work at ACS.

The current endeavor was motivated by earlier research that suggested CBD might interfere with opioid binding. Here, a team from Germany discovered that CBD accelerated the effects of naloxone, forcing the receptors to release opioids.