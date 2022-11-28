Groundbreaking study reveals how we can overcome monkeypox epidemic with limited vaccine supply

Interestingly, a team of researchers at Unity Health Toronto in Canada has proposed a monkeypox vaccine allocation model that aims at delivering the best results with a limited vaccine supply, according to a press release. In their study, the researchers mention that there are 1,444 patients with monkeypox, disproportionately among members of the GBMSM community (men having sexual relationships with other men, gay, and bisexual population).

They further reveal that the availability of vaccines for the GBMSM population having disproportionate risks of monkeypox virus (MPXV) is very limited. So they have developed an effective vaccine allocation strategy that could curb the infection in such a case.

Ensuring optimal allocation of monkeypox vaccines

The researchers modeled two supposed cities as partially connected networks having a combined GBMSM population of 100,000. The first city, referred to as city A, represented a model of a big city like Toronto, and it had a GBMSM population of 80,000. Whereas city B, which represented medium and small cities, had only 20,000 GBMSM members.

First, MPXV is introduced in the model, and after 45 days, they administer 5,000 vaccine shots over the course of 30 days. The vaccines are distributed in the networks on the basis of city size, percentage of initial cases, and epidemic potential.

“This potential is often quantified via the basic reproduction number R0, which reflects the expected number of secondary infections generated by a person who is infected in a fully susceptible population,” the authors note in their study. They further explain that an optimal vaccine allocation approach for both their cities would be the one that results in the lowest monkeypox infection rate by day 90.

Throughout this experiment, the total number of vaccine doses was kept limited to 5,000 for both cities. The researchers implemented different vaccine allocation strategies involving both equal and unequal vaccine distribution scenarios.