A new oral pill reduces bad cholesterol levels by 60% at eight weeks

Inhibiting the activity of PCSK9

The new pill inhibits the activity of a specific protein called PCSK9, which can decrease the amount of LDL cholesterol the liver breaks down. While PCSK9 inhibitors have been an effective strategy for reducing cholesterol, their administration typically involves subcutaneous injections and, in some cases, gene therapy, as observed in one study.

"This is a highly effective compound that was well tolerated," said Christie M. Ballantyne, MD, director of the Center for Metabolic Disease Prevention at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and the study's lead author, in the press release.

"MK-0616 could offer another potential option. Between this and statins and the other therapies we have, we should be able to basically treat almost everybody in terms of LDL cholesterol."

The clinical trial included 381 adults with either a history of heart disease or risk factors for heart disease and high levels of LDL cholesterol. At the beginning of the study, around 60 percent of the participants were already on statins, while approximately 25 percent were being treated with high-intensity statin therapy.

The study subjects were randomly divided into five groups, wherein they were given a placebo or MK-0616 at four different dosages — 6 mg, 12 mg, 18 mg, or 30 mg. While they took continued the regimen for eight weeks before discontinuing it, the researchers examined their LDL cholesterol levels before and after the trial.