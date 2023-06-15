First over-the-counter erectile dysfunction gel gets FDA nod, will hit shelves in 2025

The US Food and Drug Administration(FDA) on Friday authorized pharmaceutical company Futura Medical Developments Limited to market its gel that claims to treat erectile dysfunction (ED). The authorization marks the availability of the first ever over-the-counter (OTC) gel in the U.S. for ED.

Erectile dysfunction is defined as the persistent inability to achieve or maintain a penile erection sufficient for satisfactory sexual performance.

The gel Eroxon(MED3000) is a non-medicated hydro-alcoholic gel, which can be used by males aged 22 years and over. It is applied directly to the head(glans) of the penis. “Helps you get an erection within 10 minutes,” says the packaging of the product which comes in four single-dose tubes.