Eggs form an important part of many people's diets and are a prime source of proteins, vitamins, and minerals. However, an allergy to eggs prevents a significant number of people from consuming eggs and the benefits they provide. It is estimated that 1-2% of children have an egg allergy.

Researchers at Hiroshima University have come up with a solution that will make chicken eggs safe and consumable for all.

Their findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal Food and Chemical Toxicology, describe the creation of OVM-knockout – eggs that do not contain ovomucoid, the protein culprit behind the allergy – by leveraging genome editing.