Over-the-counter medicines like paracetamol and ibubrofen are produced in such large quantities - roughly 100,000 tonnes annually - that manufacturing them using chemical precursors derived from crude oil presents something of a sustainability challenge.

As such, the pharmaceutical industry generally has quite a significant carbon footprint.

However, a team of researchers at University of Bath’s Department of Chemistry and Institute for Sustainablity has successfully synthesized analgesics using a compound emanated from pine trees which originated as a waste product from the paper industry.

Turpentine component

The researchers have created a range of pharmaceutical precursors from bio-renewable β-pinene, a turpentine component that is a waste by-product from the paper industry (annual production >350,000 tonnes). These have been successfully converted to produce two everyday painkillers – paracetamol and ibuprofen.