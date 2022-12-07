Future pandemics could be more lethal than COVID-19, says vaccine creator

"We cannot allow a situation where we have gone through all we have gone through, and then find that the enormous economic losses we have sustained mean that there is still no funding for pandemic preparedness," she added.

"The advances we have made, and the knowledge we have gained, must not be lost."

She also said that the Omicron variant featured a spike protein that contained mutations known to increase its transmissibility.

Vaccines should be developed quicker, say experts. golfcphoto/iStock

"But there are additional changes that may mean antibodies induced by the vaccines, or by infection with other variants, may be less effective at preventing infection with Omicron,” she explained.

"Until we know more, we should be cautious, and take steps to slow down the spread of this new variant."

Similar predictions

This is not the first time an expert warns of a possible future outbreak. In February of 2022, Bill Gates said something very similar.

He declared at the time that the risks of severe disease from the coronavirus had “dramatically reduced” but that another pandemic could soon be among us.

“We’ll have another pandemic. It will be a different pathogen next time,” Gates said to CNBC’s Hadley Gamble at Germany’s annual Munich Security Conference.

He added that the coronavirus pandemic had been subdued as many parts of the population had gained some level of immunity. He also explained that the virus itself had created that immunity and that it had “done a better job of getting out to the world population than we have with vaccines.”