Peanut allergies may be treatable with mRNA-based medicine

“As far as we can find, mRNA has never been used for an allergic disease. We’ve shown that our platform can work to calm peanut allergies, and we believe it may be able to do the same for other allergens, in food and drugs, as well as autoimmune conditions,” said Dr. André Nel, the paper’s co-corresponding author, in a statement.

For this treatment, they delivered the mRNA inside a nanoparticle to the liver, where it targeted specific cells to tolerate peanut proteins.

The nanoparticles were tested on mice, which demonstrated that the medicine not only reversed peanut allergies but also prevented the development of severe conditions.

Several trials on mice revealed that the nanoparticle treatment was able to improve the animal's peanut tolerance.

According to the authors, with a few more lab studies, the nanoparticle treatment could be ready for clinical trials within three years. Furthermore, the team intends to investigate whether these nanoparticles could be used to treat type 1 diabetes. There is currently only one approved treatment; if this new treatment becomes a reality, it could be a significant advancement in the treatment of peanut allergies in the near future.

The findings were reported in the journal ACS Nano.

Study abstract: