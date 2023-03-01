Physically active men at work are more fertile, a Harvard study confirms

The multiple benefits associated with exercise in humans is well known, including those observed on reproductive health, "but few studies have looked at how occupational factors can contribute to these benefits,” said first author Lidia Mínguez-Alarcón, HMS assistant professor of medicine at Brigham and Women’s and a co-investigator of the EARTH study.

40% of infertility cases are caused by factors affecting men

Data has shown that men are responsible for nearly half of the issues related to infertility. Factors such as sperm count, semen quality, and sexual function are found to be the main restricting factors for such a predicament.

To substantiate it, a previous study done by the EARTH team found that among men seeking fertility treatment, sperm count and quality declined by as much as 42 percent between 2000 and 2017.

“Further, there is increasing evidence that male infertility is associated with common chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and autoimmune disease, highlighting the broader importance of male reproductive health,” said Mínguez-Alarcón.

Physically active men at work have higher sperm concentration and count

The study was done using the data collected by the EARTH study, which was done by the Harvard T. Chan School of Public Health and Mass General Brigham, to gauge the impact of environmental and lifestyle factors on fertility. The study sourced medical information from over 1,500 men and women seeking medical assistance for infertility. The current study took a subset of 377 male partners in couples seeking treatment at a fertility center from the collected data.