Picking your nose could put you at risk of Alzheimer's and dementia

More specifically what the team found was that Chlamydia pneumoniae used the nerve extending between the nasal cavity and the brain as a direct path to reach the central nervous system. The cells in the brain then reacted by depositing amyloid beta protein, a key precursor to the development of Alzheimer's disease.

The findings are in line with previous research on the matter.

A study last year found that the leakage of a specific toxic compound in the bloodstream might be the fundamental cause of Alzheimer’s. The research team discovered that beta-amyloids form outside of the brain and are then pushed through the body's bloodstream via lipoproteins.

Professor James St John, Head of the Clem Jones Center for Neurobiology and Stem Cell Research, is a co-author of the new research he says is a world first.

Bacterium Chlamydia pneumoniae Griffith University

"We're the first to show that Chlamydia pneumoniae can go directly up the nose and into the brain where it can set off pathologies that look like Alzheimer's disease," St John said. "We saw this happen in a mouse model, and the evidence is potentially scary for humans as well."

In mice, the researchers noticed that the olfactory nerve in the nose offers a short pathway to the brain, one which bypasses the blood-brain barrier. As such, viruses and bacteria use it as a direct route to the brain.

Now, the team just needs to prove that the same pathway exists in humans and can be used in the same fashion by nefarious viruses and bacteria.