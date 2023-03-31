Pig blood can heal and preserve injured human donor lungs for long durations

About 70 percent of donated lungs either get damaged or undergo injuries during preservation, turning them unsuitable for use. Unfortunately, this is why many patients listed by the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) for lung transplants die before their number comes. A team of researchers has proposed a unique solution to this serious problem.

In their recently published study, they claim that a donated injured human lung can be turned into a healthy, transplant-worthy lung using blood from a pig host. If successful, this technique could drastically increase the number of lungs that can be accepted for transplants.

How can a pig host save injured human lungs?

The donated lungs are preserved in clinical facilities using the ex-vivo lung perfusion (EVLP) method. This process involves keeping the donated lung active outside the human body on an ex-vivo organ support system using human blood. However, it is not possible to completely replicate human body-like conditions.

“These isolated single-organ support systems lack the ability to replicate the complex hematologic, metabolic, endocrine, biochemical, and other homeostatic processes that enable long-term ex vivo organ support,” the researchers note.

Therefore, most clinical facilities are able to preserve the donated lungs for up to six hours, and after that, the health of the lungs starts to deteriorate. Due to the lack of a suitable environment, the organs undergo several injuries and eventually become unusable.