Plant-based milk not nutritionally equal to cow milk, finds new study

Is plant-based milk a good alternative to cow milk?

No, says a yet-to-be-published study presented at Nutrition 2023, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition. The researcher of the study found that only 12 percent of the plant-based milk products had as much or more protein, vitamin D, and calcium as cow’s milk, reported CNN.

The study was based on an analysis of nutrition labels and ingredients from 233 plant-based milk products from 23 different manufacturers.

Only 28 plant-based beverages had as much nutrition as cow milk

The researcher, Abigal Johnson, found that 76 percent of the oat-based products, 69 percent of soy-based, and 66 percent of almond-based alternatives were fortified with both calcium and vitamin D.