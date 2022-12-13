New biosensor allows you to diagnose and kill oral cancer quickly before it’s too late

However, since it originates in the oral cavity - a highly accessible body part. If the disease is diagnosed at an early stage, it's also one of the most easy-to-cure cancers. For instance, more than 90 percent of oral cancer patients with tumor sizes of up to two cm manage to survive after oral cancer treatment.

This is why early diagnosis is critical for patients suffering from oral cancer. A team of researchers realized this and developed a point-of-care bio-sensor that could allow easy, quick, and accurate detection of oral cancer in humans.

How does the biosensor work?

About 30 percent of all cancer cases reported in the US are of oral cancer. A person suffering from this disease has swollen gums. Lumps, reddish patches, and sores are formed inside his mouth and on his lips. He or she may also experience pain in the mouth, ears, and in the back side of the throat.

The sores, lumps, and patches formed due to oral cancer keep coming back even after regular treatment. In most cases, mouth cancer starts by affecting squamous cells. The lining that forms the mouth and throat cavity is actually made up of squamous cells. Currently, oral cancer is diagnosed by conducting a histological test that involves testing tissue samples of a patient's mouth lining in a laboratory.