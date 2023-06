A small-scale "poo transplant" trial in individuals with liver disorders and antibiotic resistance yielded promising outcomes.

The initial trial, known as the PROFIT, was undertaken on 32 people for the first time in liver patients in Europe.

In the PROFIT trial, health professionals gave a Faecal Microbiota Transplant (FMT) via endoscopy, which is a procedure in which a long, thin tube is inserted into the body.

“Results showed not only that it was safe and well-tolerated in these patients, but that it modifies gut microbiota, enhances intestinal barrier function and antimicrobial mucosal immunity, and boosts the metabolism of the toxin ammonia,” mentioned a press release by the King’s College London, who led this trial.