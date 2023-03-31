'Poo transplant' trial shows promise in treating severely ill blood cancer patients

The first trial in ten patients

Researchers in Australia are conducting the first FMT trials in blood cancer survivors who have severe Graft-versus-Host-Disease (GVHD). The first trial will include ten patients with blood cancer. Microbiota donors, like blood donors, are thoroughly screened before transplantation.

GVHD can have a significant impact on people who have had a bone marrow transplant to treat cancer. It is a systemic disorder in which immune cells from a donor's bone marrow (the graft) attack the tissues of the recipient (the host).

“A bone marrow transplant can be a double-edged sword. It saves the lives of people with aggressive blood cancers but can then take their lives by causing GVHD which is heartbreaking. GVHD is particularly hard to treat in the gut with patients often hospitalized for long periods of time where they are dependent on hospital care and intensive immune-suppressing medications. Conventional immune-suppressing steroid medication fails to work in half of all GVHD patients,” said Dr Andrea Henden, in an official statement.