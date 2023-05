Stockholm University researchers have teamed up to develop porous crystals from pomegranate extract to help purify water from pharmaceutical pollutants. The porous crystals will degrade pharmaceutical molecules found in the local municipal wastewater leading to a cleaner and better environment.

Although pharmaceutical products and compounds help improve our overall health, there’s also a chance that they could cause problems for wildlife, especially the creatures in the waters.

Porous materials that behave like sponges are popular in removing pollutants from water. Metal-organic frameworks or popularly called MOFs, are a type of nanoporous material. This material is made up of organic molecules and metal ions.