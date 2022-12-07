Potatoes and tomatoes could hold the secret to new cancer drugs

“Scientists around the world are still searching for the drugs which will be lethal to cancer cells but at the same time safe for healthy cells,” said Magdalena Winkiel in a press release.

“It is not easy despite the advances in medicine and powerful development of modern treatment techniques. That is why it might be worth going back to medicinal plants that were used years ago with success in the treatment of various ailments. I believe that it is worth re-examining their properties and perhaps rediscovering their potential.”

Working on five glycoalkaloids

The research team worked on five glycoalkaloids – solanine, chaconine, solasonine, solamargine, and tomatine – that are present in crude extracts of the Solanaceae plant family, also known as nightshades.

Solanaceae plant family includes several commonly consumed foods along with many toxic ones as a result of the alkaloids they produce to protect themselves against herbivorous animals. However, previous research shows that poison can turn into medicine if in the correct dose.

Glycoalkaloids are known for inhibiting the growth of cancer cells and potentially killing them. Therefore, glycoalkaloids have huge potential for future treatments since these are important target areas for taking cancer under control and improving the prognoses of patients. Silico studies, those performed via simulation on a computer, revealed that the glycoalkaloids aren’t toxic and don’t risk damaging DNA or causing future tumors, although there it carries the risk of having some impact on the reproductive system.