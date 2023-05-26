Potential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell study

Type 1 diabetes, also known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic autoimmune condition.

It occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. As a result, insulin, a hormone that regulates blood glucose levels and enables cells to utilize glucose for energy, is in short supply for individuals with type 1 diabetes.

To address this challenge, scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine have made a remarkable breakthrough.

They successfully transformed stem cells from the human stomach into insulin-secreting cells that function similarly to healthy pancreatic beta cells. This groundbreaking discovery brings hope for a potential cure for diabetes, offering millions of individuals who rely on insulin injections a brighter future.