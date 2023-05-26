Potential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell study

Potential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyResearchers convert stomach stem cells into insulin-secreting cells, paving the way for a potential cure for diabetes.Abdul-Rahman Oladimeji Bello| May 26, 2023 12:41 PM ESTCreated: May 26, 2023 12:41 PM ESThealthDiabetesbymuratdeniz/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Type 1 diabetes, also known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic autoimmune condition. It occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. As a result, insulin, a hormone that regulates blood glucose levels and enables cells to utilize glucose for energy, is in short supply for individuals with type 1 diabetes.To address this challenge, scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine have made a remarkable breakthrough. They successfully transformed stem cells from the human stomach into insulin-secreting cells that function similarly to healthy pancreatic beta cells. This groundbreaking discovery brings hope for a potential cure for diabetes, offering millions of individuals who rely on insulin injections a brighter future. See Also Related New hope for type 2 diabetes treatment emerges from Nanjing University study New fuel cell implant can help manage type-1 diabetes Major breakthrough: Artificial pancreas successfully treats type 1 diabetes In the quest to find a solution for type 1 diabetes, researchers have explored using stem cells to generate insulin-producing cells, replacing the damaged beta cells destroyed by the immune system. Recently, attention has turned to gastric stem cells, which can regenerate the intestinal lining and develop into gut-specific tissues.How the study proved the use of stomach stem cells for diabetesBy converting gastric stem cells into insulin-secreting cells, the researchers have taken a significant stride toward finding a therapeutic answer for type 1 diabetes.checking blood sugar level by Glucose meterSuriyawut Suriya/iStock The study employed a non-surgical procedure called endoscopy to collect gastric stem cells. These cells were transformed through innovative techniques into beta-like cells known as gastric insulin-secreting cells (GINS). The GINS exhibited glucose sensitivity within a short period and responded to elevated blood glucose levels by releasing insulin.To assess the potential of GINS, the cells were transplanted into mice with diabetes. Encouragingly, the transplanted cells behaved similarly to natural pancreatic beta cells. They effectively regulated blood glucose levels by secreting insulin, and this insulin production was sustained throughout the six-month monitoring period.The findings of this research team represent a critical proof-of-concept study, laying a solid foundation for developing patient-specific cell-based treatments. This approach holds the promise of revolutionizing the management of type 1 and severe type 2 diabetes, reducing the dependence on external insulin administration, and addressing the challenges of transplant rejection.Considering that approximately 8.4 million people worldwide were living with type 1 diabetes in 2021, this breakthrough brings hope for a future where individuals can restore their insulin production. In addition, the researchers are now paving the way for future clinical trials and advancements in diabetes treatment.Hence, thanks to the incredible potential of stomach stem cells, the path to a cure for diabetes may be within reach. As scientists refine their techniques and expand production for human transplantation, the dream of a world free from the daily burden of insulin injections is becoming increasingly tangible. HomeHealthAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You New study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2New invention of "counterportation" brings closer first-ever wormholesTriangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheelsGroundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstRimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsOracle's new 'mini smart city' is revolutionizing your work commute- here's howResearchers are figuring out how we make memories — and how to study betterBird flight-inspired propulsion technology could let us reach Jupiter much fasterExpert: Building management system can cut emissions, boost sustainabilityWorld's most efficient aero-engine, the Rolls-Royce UltraFan, completes first test Job Board