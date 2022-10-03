A professor reveals 5 surprising facts we never knew about PTSD

Now, Rooij has been studying the effects of stress and trauma on the brain for over a decade and amygdala ablation for years. The amygdala is the emotion or fear center of the brain and is hyperresponsive in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Rooij studied two patients with epilepsy who also had PTSD characterized by heightened fear responses to things that reminded them of their trauma. After a surgery that targeted the right amygdala, both the patients no longer suffered from PTSD.

The AMA went well, and we received some excellent questions from the public. Here are a few insights we gathered from the session.

1. PTSD is usually displayed as a disorder of flashbacks, but this is not the most common symptom

One of the Redditors had asked if there were any character aspects of PTSD that may be underappreciated by the public or healthcare providers. To this, Rooij said that symptoms could be less explicit, "like unwanted thoughts of the traumatic event, avoiding reminders of the trauma and negative beliefs about yourself or the world." Rooij added: "Relatedly, PTSD is usually associated with war or sexual trauma, and while the prevalence of PTSD in war veterans or victims of sexual abuse is indeed high, more recent research in the last 10-15 years has shown the prevalence in civilians." Spreading more awareness of these symptoms could help people better understand PTSD and seek treatment accordingly.

PTSD can be experienced in different ways. iStock/gorodenkoff

2. There is a clear definition between an anxiety disorder and PTSD

Rooij stressed that PTSD used to be considered an anxiety disorder but is now classified as a trauma- and stressor-related disorder. This is because "in PTSD, you will need to have experienced a criterion A traumatic event. This is an event in which you feared for your life, were seriously injured or involved sexual trauma, or you can witness or learn about a loved one experiencing this," Rooij answered to a question that asked if they were just different names for the same thing. However, there are several similarities between an anxiety disorder and PTSD, and "overlapping neurobiological mechanisms and treatment approaches."