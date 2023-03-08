Scientists unearth promising therapy target for inflammatory diseases

"No one has made a link from Fumarate Hydratase to inflammatory macrophages before, and we feel that this process might be targetable to treat debilitating diseases like Lupus, which is a nasty autoimmune disease that damages several parts of the body, including the skin, kidneys, and joints," said Professor Luke O’Neill, Professor of Biochemistry at Trinity and the lead author of the research article, in the press release.

"We have made an important link between Fumarate Hydratase and immune proteins called cytokines that mediate inflammatory diseases," added joint first-author Christian Peace.

"We found that when Fumarate Hydratase is repressed, RNA is released from mitochondria which can bind to key proteins ‘MDA5’ and ‘TLR7’ and trigger the release of cytokines, thereby worsening inflammation. This process could potentially be targeted therapeutically."

Promising for developing needed new anti-inflammatory therapies

Representational stock image of a Lupus patient. bymuratdeniz/iStock

It was demonstrated in a sepsis model that Fumarate Hydratase was repressed, which is a potentially deadly systemic inflammatory condition that can occur during bacterial and viral infections. Likewise, Fumarate Hydratase was also significantly reduced in blood samples collected from patients with Lupus.