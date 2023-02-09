Man's prostate cancer leads him to speak in an Irish accent

A rare condition

Medical professionals have described FAS as a type of motor speech disorder. It was first witnessed by doctors in 1907.

FAS has been documented in cases around the world, including accent changes from Japanese to Korean, British English to French, American English to British English, and Spanish to Hungarian.

Some common speech changes associated with FAS include fairly predictable errors, unusual prosody, including equal and excess stress, consonant substitution, deletion, distortion, and voicing errors.

It consists of a neurological dysfunction that changes a person’s natural speech patterns in such a way that those listening perceive it as an altered accent.

FAS is extremely rare, with only about 100 or so cases ever reported in the medical literature. When it does occur, it’s usually thought to be caused by a stroke or traumatic brain injury. In the past, there have been a few cases of FAS caused by cancer, but these were generally due to brain tumors.

An underlying disorder

In the case of the man suffering from prostate cancer, the doctors venture a guess that the man’s accent was actually caused by an underlying paraneoplastic neurological disorder. This is a condition when damage to the brain occurs as an immune response to cancer elsewhere in the body.