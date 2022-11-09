New protein discovery could aid in lung cancer treatment

Controlling some of the body's defense mechanisms

The research team discovered that TLR2 aids in regulating some of the body's defense mechanisms when cancerous mutations take place in cells.

TLR2 is associated with senescence, a process when cells stop growing and secrete a range of chemicals and other proteins that act as alarms and barriers against cancer. Senescent cells are present in early lung tumors, but they disappear in late-stage cancers, which suggests that senescence can stop the progression of cancer.

After being sure of the significance of TLR2, the research team used data from human tumor samples. They eventually observed that people with higher levels of the TLR2 protein in the early stages of lung cancer show higher rates of survival when compared to those with lower levels.

The team next tested a medication that has been shown to activate TLR2 in a mouse model of lung cancer. Researchers discovered that the medication slowed the growth of lung tumors.

"I think these results are really exciting. Very little is known about the biology of early lung cancer and by understanding this process more we have identified a possible new treatment for this devastating disease. This project highlights the value of basic science research and how this can be translated into new treatments for patients," said Dr. Fraser Millar Clinical lecturer in Respiratory Medicine at the University of Edinburgh.

Paving the way for further research

Experts are hopeful that these discoveries will spur research into the use of senescence and the related compounds that are secreted as a screening tool to detect lung cancer early.