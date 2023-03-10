Protein that triggers cancer metastasis could be new treatment target

"Cancer metastasis is a complex process. Stiffness in tumors and the surrounding tissues is known to increase along with the tumor growth, which creates confined spaces or channel-like tracks of pores for tumor cell migration and metastasis in multiple cancer types. But the mechanism of this confined migration remains unclear," said Professor Michael Yang Mengsu, Vice-President, and Yeung Kin Man, Chair Professor of Biomedical Sciences at CityU, who led the cross-institutional research.

"We aim to deeply study the cancer metastasis mechanism and identify novel genes and proteins related to it."

Focusing on specific types of liver and pancreas cancers

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a type of liver cancer, is the most prevalent and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally. Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), on the other hand, is another type of highly aggressive cancer that has a five-year survival rate of less than ten percent.

The research team chose these two cancer types as subjects for their study because they share the common characteristic of containing excessive extracellular matrix (ECM) deposition.

Professor Yang's team collaborated with the Second Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University (CQMU). To begin their analysis, they collected specimens from 153 patients with HCC and 63 patients with PDAC who had not undergone chemotherapy or radiotherapy before surgery. They also acquired human liver and pancreatic cancer cell lines from the National Institutes of Health in the U.S.

"The main challenge was to simulate the complex cancer microenvironment," stated Professor Yang. "But there is a lack of study models for cell migration in confined environment. So we developed a series of multidimensional platforms and 2D and 3D in vitro and in vivo models to comprehensively study the cell migration process."