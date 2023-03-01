Targeted protein degradation shows promise for Alzheimer's treatment

The researcher at KHU claims that so far, they didn’t notice any such problem with their targeted protein degradation (TPD) approach. They successfully tested PRZ-18002 in mouse models, and the compound delivered promising results.

Treating the untreatable

Before we dig deep into how PRZ-18002 works, it is first important to understand why we need a protein degrader to cure some diseases. The researchers explain that some diseases like Alzheimer’s are caused due to posttranslational modification of proteins in the body. Such modifications alter the properties and amino acid configurations in a protein

The modified proteins then activate the pathways responsible for causing a disease. For instance, after going through posttranslational modification, the shape of the p38 protein changes because of the addition of a phosphate group. This addition triggers certain pathways in the body that lead to Alzheimer’s.

Unfortunately, drugs and medications can not reverse this change because they are unable to interfere with the modified protein. The researchers, therefore, realized the only way to treat the diseases caused by modified proteins is to target and degrade the protein.

During their study, they tested different chemicals against p38 and found that the compound PRZ-18002 successfully degraded and activated the modified version of p38. The researchers also used the compound against 96 other p38-like protein-modifying enzymes to check its selectivity.