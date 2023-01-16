Protein injections could finally repair muscle after a heart attack

Until now.

For the first time, an international of researchers at the University of Sydney has developed a method — a protein injection — to reverse the loss of elasticity of damaged heart tissue following heart attacks.

The protein building block in question, tropoelastin, can 'turn back the clock' on muscle damage, making the scars' stretchier' and helping improve the heart's ability to contract, according to the release.

This is also the first time scientists have investigated the potential of tropoelastin in treating heart disease.

The paper’s visual abstract. Hume et al. 2022

Investigating the potential of the protein

"This research showcases the potential of tropoelastin in heart repair and suggests further work will show exciting possibilities of its role in future treatments and therapies," lead researcher Dr. Robert Hume who conducted the research at the Westmead Institute for Medical Research, said in a statement.

In preclinical studies, the researchers injected purified tropoelastin in the wall of the heart in rats days after a heart attack was induced.

A new surgical method utilizing ultrasound guided the needle into the heart wall, which is known to be less invasive than previous methods.

Twenty-eight days later, the heart muscle that was originally damaged and scarred at the beginning regained its elasticity and resembled muscle function similar to before the heart attack.

"Tropoelastin can repair the heart because it is a precise replica of the body's natural elastic protein," said co-author Professor Anthony Weiss from the Charles Perkins Center and Faculty of Science.