Could more of the protein Menin reverse aging? New study revives youth

How does the protein menin impact aging?

Lige Leng of Xiamen University in Xiamen, China, and colleagues wanted to investigate the possible role of menin in aging after discovering that it is an essential inhibitor of hypothalamic neuroinflammation.

Initially, they found that aging causes a drop in menin levels in the hypothalamus but not in astrocytes or microglia.

To further study this decline, they created conditional knockout mice that allowed for the regulation of menin activity. It was discovered that lower levels of menin in young mice resulted in an increase in hypothalamic neuroinflammation and aging-related traits.

This included decreased bone density, skin thickness, cognitive decline, and a significantly shorter lifespan.

Additionally, the team discovered that another decrease brought on by a decline in menin was the amino acid and neurotransmitter D-serine, which is present in foods like soybeans, eggs, fish, and nuts.

They demonstrated that the cause of this drop was due to a decrease in activity from an enzyme involved in its synthesis (which was, in turn, regulated by Menin).

How can aging be reversed?

The next step was for the researchers to determine whether stopping the age-related Menin loss also prevented the physiological effects of aging. They did this by implanting the Menin gene into the hypothalamus of 20-month-old mice.

Researchers find that the loss of a hypothalamic hormone helps drive the aging process - and reverse it. Lige Leng, Ziqi Yuan and Jie Zhang

Remarkably, 30 days later, they discovered enhanced skin thickness, bone mass, learning, cognition, and balance, which were all associated with an increase in D-serine in the hippocampus- a part of the brain crucial for memory and learning.