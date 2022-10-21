A radioactive tumor implant is a major breakthrough for treating pancreatic cancer

The third leading cause of cancer-related death, pancreatic cancer is known to be quite challenging to treat. Current treatment methods include chemotherapy, which is ineffective unless a certain threshold of radiation reaches the tumor, and implanting a radioactive sample encased in titanium directly within the tumor, which has its faults as it tends to damage the surrounding tissue over some time.

"There's just no good way to treat pancreatic cancer right now," Jeff Schaal, who conducted the research during his Ph.D. in the laboratory of Ashutosh Chilkoti, the Alan L. Kaganov Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Duke, said in a statement.

Schaal and the team decided to combine traditional chemotherapy drugs with a new method for destroying the tumor. The treatment comprises implanting radioactive iodine-131 directly into the tumor with a gel-like depot that protects healthy tissue. The latter is absorbed by the body after the radiation fades away.

"We did a deep dive through over 1,100 treatments across preclinical models and never found results where the tumors shrank away and disappeared as ours did. When the rest of the literature is saying that what we're seeing doesn't happen, that's when we knew we had something extremely interesting," said Schaal.

The results are published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.

The implantation method includes a substance made of elastin-like polypeptides (ELPs), "which are synthetic chains of amino acids bonded together to form a gel-like substance with tailored properties," according to the release.

Though the ELPs exist in a liquid state at room temperature, they form a stable gel-like substance within the warmer human body. The ELPs were injected into a tumor along with iodine-131, which resulted in the formation of a small depot encasing radioactive atoms.