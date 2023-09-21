A rare canine disease is spreading to humans in the UK

A disease spread via the bacteria Brucella canis has infected three UK citizens. In dogs, the treatment for the disease is often lifelong, with little hope for successful treatment. However, in humans, the infection can usually be treated with antibiotics.

The matter came to light after a risk assessment of B canis was carried out in August 2023 by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on behalf of the joint Human Animal Infections and Risk Surveillance (HAIRS) group, which identifies and assesses emerging infection risks to human health.

The risk assessment was carried out because, since the summer of 2020, there has been an unexpectedly high number of reports of B canis infection in dogs, mostly directly imported into the UK from Eastern Europe. The current risk assessed by the report is Very Low for the general UK population.