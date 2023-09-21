A rare canine disease is spreading to humans in the UK

A rare canine disease is spreading to humans in the UKThe disease does not have significant consequences for humans but is fatal in dogs.Sejal Sharma| Sep 21, 2023 03:03 PM ESTCreated: Sep 21, 2023 03:03 PM ESThealthTreatable in humans, deadly for our canine friends.:Supitnan Pimpisarn/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A disease spread via the bacteria Brucella canis has infected three UK citizens. In dogs, the treatment for the disease is often lifelong, with little hope for successful treatment. However, in humans, the infection can usually be treated with antibiotics.The matter came to light after a risk assessment of B canis was carried out in August 2023 by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on behalf of the joint Human Animal Infections and Risk Surveillance (HAIRS) group, which identifies and assesses emerging infection risks to human health.The risk assessment was carried out because, since the summer of 2020, there has been an unexpectedly high number of reports of B canis infection in dogs, mostly directly imported into the UK from Eastern Europe. The current risk assessed by the report is Very Low for the general UK population. See Also Related Dogs and humans share similarities in reading body language, study finds Dogs tilt their heads when they are ‘confused,’ study finds New study finds the brains of modern-day dogs are getting bigger Report blames imported dogsWhile the online news reports say there are currently three cases of B canis human infections in the UK, the assessment, as of July 2023, says that there are two laboratory-confirmed cases of human infection.One case had symptoms and, after being assessed at the hospital, tested positive for the infection. The other had no clinical symptoms but worked at a veterinary practice and was identified through a general follow-up. In both incidents, the implicated dogs were not known to be infected at the time of human exposure but subsequently tested positive.The most common symptoms of the infection in dogs are infertility, mobility issues, and discomfort. The disease can be transmitted to humans via infected bodily fluids. Although infected animals can be treated via surgical sterilization and long-term antibiotic therapy, the dogs are often euthanized.Dog-to-human contactAccording to the Independent, UK citizen Wendy Hayes was the first person to be diagnosed with the bacterial infection last year. Hers is a sad story. She had five family dogs, and all of them had to be put down. She contracted the disease through her rescue dog’s birthing fluids.Between 2020 and 2021, there were over 40 cases of B canis reported in dogs, with only two cases prior to 2020, as per the estimates by the British Veterinary Association (BVA). Their blog said no human cases had been confirmed following contact with an infected dog in the UK. Until now.“We have seen a small number of cases of Brucella canis in people in the UK this year. However, the risk to the general public in the UK is very low and the risk to people who have had close contact with an infected dog is low,” said Wendi Shepherd, head of emerging infections and Zoonoses at UKHSA.“From the small number of cases of the infection that have been reported in humans worldwide, the infection is usually mild, but people who have weakened immune systems, are pregnant, or are young children may be more likely to experience more serious infection.”The report by the HAIRS group further says that individuals at greatest risk of exposure to B canis are those with potential contact with B canis-contaminated materials, especially fluids, and tissues associated with breeding and parturition, either in an occupational or domestic setting. HomeHealthAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Battery tech: CityU scientists achieve minimal voltage decayCleaning tech that makes people want to wash their handsParker Solar Probe safely traverses CME event, touches SunStrangelets won't destroy the Earth, but are still spooky as hellIndia to revive lander, rover as the Sun rises on the MoonMotagua River: The most trashed river on earthCan AI accurately identify patients with respiratory symptoms?9 examples of when AI went haywireImproved ICEs or all-in on EVs: which is better for the future?New catalyst could see excess clean energy stored as hydrogen Job Board