Regular exercise may be the cure for depression, study claims

"We found large, significant results," Andreas Heissel, a researcher at the University of Potsdam in Germany and lead author of the study, told The Washington Post. "We expect this review to lead to updated guidelines and recommendations for exercise as a first-line treatment option."

Additionally, Felipe Schuch, a professor at the University of Santa Maria in Brazil and senior author of the study, said that the data showed exercise provided better results than treatments regularly prescribed for depression today, like medicine and talk therapy.

Not a first-line treatment, yet

However, there is still a long way to go before regular exercise is considered the "first-line treatment." Researchers from institutions like the University of Potsdam in Germany, the University of Santa Maria in Brazil, and the University of Manchester in England, among other places, said that future studies should look at whether exercise is effective as a long-term treatment and whether it may not be a good treatment for certain groups.

They said that the studies they examined included participants who were willing and motivated to exercise and excluded individuals for whom exercise might pose a risk because of existing health problems. Not everyone has access to high-quality forms of exercise, they suggested.