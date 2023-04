The potential of an HIV drug, maraviroc, in clearing toxic proteins linked to neurodegeneration has been uncovered by researchers at the University of Cambridge. The drug has shown promise in clearing out toxic proteins associated with Huntington's disease and a specific form of dementia.

According to the study, mice genetically engineered to have dementia showed a restoration in the brain's capacity to eliminate toxic protein clusters when treated with maraviroc. This resulted in a reduction in brain cell death and a deceleration in memory loss. The study suggests that the use of the HIV drug as a therapy for neurodegenerative disorders is a possibility.