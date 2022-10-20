Research reveals the best potential way to treat Alzheimer’s

"Exercise reversed expression patterns of hundreds of AD genes across multiple categories, including cytoskeleton, blood vessel development, mitochondrion, and interferon-stimulated related genes," wrote the scientists in the study paper, which was published in the journal Scientific Reports on October 13, 2022.

A disease with no current treatment

Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia among older adults. Mostly showing its first symptoms at the age of 60s, it slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks.

There is no cure for AD, yet. However, medications are employed to temporarily improve or slow down the progression of symptoms.

In search of potential treatment models, the new research analyzed 250 potential treatment datasets in humans and rodents and identified the most effective theoretical treatments for reversing AD gene expression patterns.

Exercise turned out to be among the top three therapies that might reverse AD. However, the authors also underlined that majority of trials were performed on rodents. "The potential ability of exercise to reverse AD patterns was striking," noted the authors in the study.

The research team also stated that when combined with exercise, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressant named Fluoxetine has shown positive results by reversing 549 AD genes.