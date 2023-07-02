Research shows astronauts' immune systems falter in space

In a study involving 14 astronauts who spent extended periods aboard the International Space Station (ISS), scientists have uncovered the mechanisms behind the breakdown of the immune system in space. The research, published in the journal, Frontiers in Immunology, provides crucial insights into why astronauts are more susceptible to infections during their missions, revealing the weakening of their body's defense against pathogens.

The study, led by molecular biologist Odette Laneuville from the University of Ottawa in Canada, examined gene expression in leukocytes, also known as white blood cells, isolated from blood drawn from the astronauts. The team, consisting of researchers from the Canadian Space Agency and NASA, conducted blood samples before the flight, during the astronauts' time aboard the space station, and after their return to Earth.