Research suggests a new treatment strategy for heart patients

It is also the reason behind heart failures occurring in young athletes. Half of all cases involving sudden cardiac arrest in athletes occurring during physical activity are thought to be caused by ARVC.

New insights on ARVC

"We have identified a previously unknown disease mechanism in ARVC, which adds a completely new layer of information that no one knew about," says Professor Alicia Lundby from the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Copenhagen, and the leader of the research team that conducted the study.

The mentioned mechanism that has been discovered is a defect occurring in the nucleus deep inside the heart cells working for the contraction of the heart muscle. It causes a chain reaction and ultimately results in cell death.

The research team examined heart biopsies from healthy individuals and from patients who suffer from hereditary ARVC. Later on, they performed deep molecular profiling of the heart samples and detected the molecular variations between the hearts.

Based on the findings, researchers generated hypotheses about the causes of the disease, and then tested them on mice models and stem cell-derived heart muscle cells.

"Based on the new insights we obtained, we identified a molecule that may be able to slow down disease progression," adds Lundby.