Researchers discovered the key cause of type 2 diabetes

The role of glucose

According to WHO, about 422 million people worldwide have diabetes. A vast majority of them suffer from type 2 diabetes, characterized by hyperglycemia, where high glucose levels circulate in the bloodstream.

Blood glucose is the main source of energy and comes mainly from food intake. Insulin, a hormone made by pancreatic beta cells, helps glucose get into cells to be used for energy. In type 2 diabetes, the body doesn't make enough insulin or doesn't use insulin well. Too much glucose then stays in the blood, and not enough reaches the cells.

While researchers have known that chronically elevated blood sugar leads to a progressive decline in beta-cell function. What they haven't clearly understood was exactly how it damages our insulin-producing beta cells.

A new study led by Dr. Elizabeth Haythorne and Professor Frances Ashcroft of the Department of Physiology, Anatomy, and Genetics at the University of Oxford has revealed how chronic hyperglycemia causes beta-cell failure.

The key player

Through a series of cell and animal studies, the researchers discovered it isn't glucose itself that is impairing the function of insulin-producing beta cells but products generated through metabolizing glucose. High blood glucose levels cause an increased rate of glucose metabolism in the beta-cell, which leads to a metabolic bottleneck and the pooling of upstream metabolites.

These metabolites switch off the insulin gene, so less insulin is made, as well as switch off numerous genes involved in metabolism and stimulus-secretion coupling. Consequently, the beta-cells become glucose-blind and no longer respond to changes in blood glucose with insulin secretion.