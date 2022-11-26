Researchers explode tumor cells with nanobubbles 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt

The researchers say they’ve already tried the non-invasive procedure on an animal model: a mouse with breast cancer.

Dr. Tali Ilovitsh, of the university’s Department of Biomedical Engineering, said: “Our new technology makes it possible, in a relatively simple way, to inject nanobubbles into the bloodstream, which then congregate in the area of the cancerous tumor."

“After that, using a low-frequency ultrasound, we explode the nanobubbles, and thereby the tumor.”

Replacing surgical removals

The researchers now hope their treatment could replace the surgical removal of tumors in humans.

It is especially suitable for effectively treating solid tumors deep within the body and is suitable for patients who are unfit for tumor resection surgery. It has one drawback, however, and that is that the heat and high intensity of the ultrasound waves may damage the tissues near the tumor.

Dr. Ilovitsh and her team hope to overcome this issue by injecting nanobubbles into the bloodstream, rather than the tumor itself.

“The combination of nanobubbles and low frequency ultrasound waves provides a more specific targeting of the area of the tumor, and reduces off-target toxicity," explained Dr. Ilovitsh.

"Applying the low frequency to the nanobubbles causes their extreme swelling and explosion, even at low pressures. This makes it possible to perform the mechanical destruction of the tumors at low-pressure thresholds."