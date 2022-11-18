Researchers grow ‘mini eyes’ in a laboratory to assess blindness in a breakthrough study

The results from the study were published in the journal Stem Cell Reports.

Organizing the rod cells to imitate structure in the retina

The researchers from University College London Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health (UCL GOS ICH) in the U.K. discovered that they could get rod cells to organize themselves into layers that imitate their structure in the retina. Normally, in a healthy eye, these rod cells are arranged in the back of the eye in a region that is known for processing images.

3D 'mini eye' organoid grown from donated stem cells. Stem Cell Reports/Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health

The 'mini eyes' are a significant step forward in the right direction because prior research used animal cells, which couldn’t simulate the same level of sight loss observed within Usher Syndrome.

What is Usher Syndrome?

Usher syndrome is the most common genetic cause of both sight loss and hearing loss. It can also cause an eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa, which affects the retina and causes progressive vision loss. The condition affects approximately three to ten in 100,000 people globally. Children with the specific Type 1 Usher syndrome are often born deaf, while their sight deteriorates into their adulthood.

Although individuals can wear cochlear implants to help with deafness, there are no current treatments for blindness in Usher syndrome, or retinitis pigmentosa. Although the research is in its preliminary stages, it is useful in possibly helping people with the disease, providing hope and optimism for a potential breakthrough treatment.