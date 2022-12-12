Researchers have created a new way to fortify food with vitamin A

The importance of vitamin A

Vitamin A is a crucial nutrient for vision and proper functioning of the immune system. It is also vital for organs such as the brain, skin, and lungs. It is a fat-soluble vitamin that has immune-enhancing properties. Vitamin A can be derived from both plants and animals, which supply different forms of the vitamin to the human body – retinol, retinal, retinyl ester and retinoic acid.

Vitamin A deficiency can cause multiple problems, an issue that is common in developing countries where there is limited access to food containing the nutrient. Deficiency rates affect approximately one third of preschool-aged children of the global population, with the highest prevalence and percentage in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, at 48% and 44% respectively.

The absence of vitamin A in the diet is the leading cause of blindness globally in children. Vitamin A deficiency can cause dryness and inflammation within the cornea of the eye, a condition called xerophthalmia. This occurs after vitamin A has been depleted and can lead to permanent blindness.

A new discovery

Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have created a new way to enrich foods with vitamin A. They hope the discovery can help millions of people around the world who don’t get enough of the nutrient.

The study, which was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, revealed that the scientists can encapsulate vitamin A in a protective polymer that would prevent the nutrient from being broken down during cooking or storage. Ana Jaklenec, a research scientist at MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, explains the reasoning behind using the protective polymer. “Vitamin A is a very important micronutrient, but it’s an unstable molecule,” Jaklenec said. “We wanted to see if our encapsulated vitamin A could fortify a food vehicle like bouillon cubes or flour, throughout storage and cooking, and whether the vitamin A could remain biologically active and be absorbed.”