Researchers reveal soleus muscle helps to burn fat while sitting

With this new development, the soleus muscle in the calf, despite accounting for only 1 percent of your body weight, can do a lot to improve metabolic health in the rest of your body if activated properly.

This method provides a distinct muscular activity stimulus for metabolic control. University of Houston

Published in iScience on August 4, the study designates that soleus pushups are more efficient than popular remedies like exercise, weight loss, and intermittent fasting at maintaining an elevated oxidative metabolism to improve blood glucose homeostasis.

“We never dreamed that this muscle has this type of capacity. It's been inside our bodies all along, but no one ever investigated how to use it to optimize our health, until now,” said Professor Hamilton.

“When activated correctly, the soleus muscle can raise local oxidative metabolism to high levels for hours, not just minutes, and does so by using a different fuel mixture.”

Soleus uses fat and blood glucose

Professor Hamilton and his team carried out muscle biopsies to understand what really makes this possible. Biopsies showed there was minimal glycogen contribution to fueling the soleus. Instead of breaking down glycogen, the soleus can use other types of fuels such as blood glucose and fats.

"The soleus's lower-than-normal reliance on glycogen helps it work for hours effortlessly without fatiguing during this type of muscle activity because there is a definite limit to muscular endurance caused by glycogen depletion," Hamilton said.