Researchers revealed the mechanism of the obesity gene

So, what is CRTC1?

CREB-regulated transcription coactivator 1 (CRTC1), also known as TORC1 (Transducer Of Regulated CREB activity 1), is a protein that is encoded by the CRTC1 gene in humans. It is found in a small number of tissues, including the fetal brain and liver, as well as the adult heart, skeletal muscles, liver, salivary glands, and numerous parts of the adult central nervous system.

Professor Shigenobu Matsumura from the Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology and his research team studied to understand how CRTC1 suppresses the obesity mechanism. They focused on neurons expressing the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R).

RTC1 mediates the obesity-suppressing effects of melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R). Osaka Metropolitan University

They postulated that because MC4R gene mutations are known to produce obesity, CRTC1 expression in MC4R-expressing neurons will reduce obesity. In order to investigate the impact that losing CRTC1 in those neurons had on obesity and diabetes, they developed a line of mice that expresses CRTC1 normally aside from in MC4R-expressing neurons where it is blocked.

The animals lacking CRTC1 in MC4R-expressing neurons did not differ from control mice in terms of body weight when given a regular diet. The CRTC1-deficient animals who overate were noticeably more obese than the control mice and eventually acquired diabetes when they were fed a high-fat diet.