A scientific odyssey led by a trio of researchers at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) is bringing to light the medicinal prowess of a millennia-old plant, Artemisia annua, commonly known as Sweet Annie.

Situated one floor apart, Valerie Sponsel's biology laboratory teems with vibrant green leaves of Sweet Annie, neatly aligned in terracotta pots. Just above her, Francis Yoshimoto's chemistry lab is a hive of activity where the plant's leaves are extracted for medicinal compounds. The third pillar of this interdisciplinary research is Annie Lin, who conducts tests on the extracted compounds against cancer cells.