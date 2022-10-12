New discovery could pave the way for restoring sight in adults with congenital blindness

The researchers examined treatment for Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), a group of hereditary retinal diseases characterized by significant vision impairment at birth. The condition occurs as a result of some mutations in any of over two dozen genes and leads to degeneration or dysfunction of the retina's photoreceptors.

Developing a cure for adults

Researchers have long been working on developing treatment methods for damaged or dysfunctional photoreceptors.

According to previous studies conducted on children with LCA, synthetic retinoid treatments that are injected directly into the eye can help restore some vision loss. However, how these therapies affect adults is still not clear enough.

"Frankly, we were blown away by how much the treatment rescued brain circuits involved in vision," said Sunil Gandhi, professor of neurobiology and behavior and the corresponding author.

"Seeing involves more than intact and functioning retinae. It starts in the eye, which sends signals throughout the brain. It's in the central circuits of the brain where visual perception actually arises."

Until recently, scientists thought that in order for the brain's central circuits to wire themselves properly, those signals had to be received during childhood. However, the results of the current study, which employed rodent models of LCA, were surprising.