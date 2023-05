Gut health has been all the rage lately. The once-overlooked intestines have taken center stage, from trendy products promising to fix your gut microbiome to nutritionists sharing tips on keeping your digestive tract in top shape. And now, a groundbreaking study suggests that a key to slowing down the aging process might lie within our guts.

Researchers at the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) have conducted a fascinating experiment on zebrafish, and the results are nothing short of remarkable. They discovered that manipulating the DNA of the zebrafish's intestines could slow down the aging of the organ and, consequently, the aging of the entire body.