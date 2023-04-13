Experimental 'dual vaccine' takes aim at norovirus, the top foodborne illness
A team of scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has developed an experimental 'dual vaccine' against norovirus, which causes a high number of cases of food poisoning and the deaths of over 50,000 children every year.
The virus has proven to be challenging to study in the laboratory, making it difficult to create effective vaccines and drugs. However, the researchers have found a unique solution by adding a crucial protein from norovirus to a harmless rotavirus strain that also causes diarrhea.
This approach, outlined in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, offers a novel way of preventing one of the most persistent and widespread viral infections.
The vaccine development process
The experimental vaccine against both rotavirus and norovirus was created by the researchers by incorporating a protein gene from the outer surface of human norovirus into the genome of a laboratory rotavirus strain.
The modified rotavirus was then given orally to immunocompromised infant mice, and blood and fecal samples were taken four, six, and eight weeks after the initial immunization. After nine weeks, the mice were given a booster by injection, and samples were taken a week later.
Future of the vaccine
The experimental vaccine elicited a strong immune response in mice, with neutralizing antibodies against both rotavirus and norovirus detected in the blood of nine out of 11 mice tested and in the intestines of all 11 mice. These antibodies were also able to neutralize both viruses in human "mini-gut" cultures in vitro. The next phase of the research will be to investigate whether immunized animals are less likely to contract norovirus or die from it.
The study's strength lies in its innovative approach, which has the potential to speed up the development of vaccines for various intestinal pathogens causing diarrhea, particularly in countries with limited resources where these infections are prevalent.
As there are several intestinal pathogens lacking effective vaccines or treatments, the researchers propose that any gene from an organism infecting the intestinal tract could be incorporated into the rotavirus vaccine to create a bivalent vaccine.
The scientists are optimistic that this approach could lead to progress against norovirus, a virus that has been difficult to control so far.
