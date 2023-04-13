Experimental 'dual vaccine' takes aim at norovirus, the top foodborne illness

This approach, outlined in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, offers a novel way of preventing one of the most persistent and widespread viral infections.

The vaccine development process

The experimental vaccine against both rotavirus and norovirus was created by the researchers by incorporating a protein gene from the outer surface of human norovirus into the genome of a laboratory rotavirus strain.

The modified rotavirus was then given orally to immunocompromised infant mice, and blood and fecal samples were taken four, six, and eight weeks after the initial immunization. After nine weeks, the mice were given a booster by injection, and samples were taken a week later.

Future of the vaccine

The experimental vaccine elicited a strong immune response in mice, with neutralizing antibodies against both rotavirus and norovirus detected in the blood of nine out of 11 mice tested and in the intestines of all 11 mice. These antibodies were also able to neutralize both viruses in human "mini-gut" cultures in vitro. The next phase of the research will be to investigate whether immunized animals are less likely to contract norovirus or die from it.

The study's strength lies in its innovative approach, which has the potential to speed up the development of vaccines for various intestinal pathogens causing diarrhea, particularly in countries with limited resources where these infections are prevalent.

As there are several intestinal pathogens lacking effective vaccines or treatments, the researchers propose that any gene from an organism infecting the intestinal tract could be incorporated into the rotavirus vaccine to create a bivalent vaccine.