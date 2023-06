German start-up NVision is revolutionizing MRI imaging with its groundbreaking quantum technology, offering a glimmer of hope for cancer patients. They are currently leveraging the power of quantum physics. How? NVision's has a "hyperpolarisation" technique that enhances the magnetic signal of molecules in the human body by an astonishing 100,000 times. And they are doing this using existing MRI machines

This cutting-edge technology enables MRI imaging to delve into the metabolic level of cells, providing far more comprehensive information than traditional tissue-level imaging. Rather than waiting for months to determine the effectiveness of cancer treatments or to track tumor progression, NVision's method allows doctors to gain insights within days, potentially saving lives.