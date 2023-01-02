Researchers find potential risks to the gut from rinse agents in dishwashers

The epithelial barrier in the gut is associated with multiple illnesses

Cezmi Akdis, UZH professor of experimental allergology and immunology and the director of SIAF, noticed that in many dishwasher appliances, there's no additional wash cycle that removes the remaining rinse agent. Now in a commercial dishwasher, hot water and detergent circulate for around 60 seconds at high pressure. After which, a 60-second washing and drying cycle takes place in which water and the aforementioned rinse agent are applied.

"This means that potentially toxic substances remain on the dishes, where they then dry in place," Akdis said. And when the dishes are reused, this dried chemical residue ends up in the gut.

This led the team to inspect the effects of commercial-grade detergents and rinse agents on the epithelial barrier in the gut. Usually, when there's a defect in this barrier, it is associated with conditions such as food allergies, gastritis, diabetes, obesity, cirrhosis of the liver, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, autism spectrum disorders, chronic depression, Alzheimer's disease, said the release.

"We assume that defective epithelial barriers play a role in triggering the onset of two billion chronic illnesses," said Akdis.

Alcohol ethoxylates found as the culprit

For their study, the researchers used human intestinal organoids and intestinal cells on microchips. The former is used to form a 3D clump of cells which is very similar to the intestinal epithelium in humans. Biomolecular methods were used to examine the effect that the detergents had on these cells.